San Ġiljan ASC’s Ben Plumpton handed four-match ban, fined €1,000 for biting Sliema players

San Ġiljan ASC player Ben Plumpton was handed a four-match ban and fined €1,000 after he was found guilty of biting Sliema ASC players Daniel Rizzo and Jayden Cutajar during Wednesday’s Summer League waterpolo match at the National Pool.

San Ġiljan prevailed in the top-of-the-table clash 16-14 on penalties after the match had ended in a 13-13 draw.

However, the aftermath of the match was tainted by controversy after Sliema ASC issued a statement on Thursday where they accused an unnamed San Ġiljan player, which later transpired to be Ben Plumpton, of violent conduct against two of their players and asked the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta to take disciplinary action against the player.

Read also:Sliema waterpolo club accuses San Ġiljan player of biting

The ASA convened an urging sitting in front of the governing body’s Disciplinary Commissioner to investigate the case.

In their report, Sliema ASC reported two incidents during the game against San Ġiljan, which they claimed went unnoticed by the referees.

“During the game, no. 8 white, Ben Plumpton bit no. 8 blue Daniel Rizzo and no. 14 blue Jayden Cassar,” the Sliema report said.

“This resulted in nasty injuries to both players as per attached photos and are currently seeking medical assistance. We demand that action is taken against the player and club as the same mentioned player has had several biting reports in the past and we believe that this act has no space in the game.”

Added to that, Sliema asked the Disciplinary Commissioner to consider that, Plumpton’s behaviour was also in breach of behaviour likely to bring the sport into disrepute, and likely to give a bad example.

Sliema ASC also requested that the Disciplinary Commissioner take action against Plumpton’s club San Ġiljan.

After examining the case, the ASA Disciplinary Commissioner did not find Plumpton guilty of bringing the game into disrepute or setting a bad example, as the incidents happened below the surface of the water.

Added to that, he ruled that San Ġiljan were not party to the biting incidents and therefore dismissed Sliema’s request for action to be taken against the Saints.

Sliema ASC posted photos appearing to show bite marks on the torso and arm of two of its players. Photo: Sliema ASC.

However, the ASA Disciplinary Commissioner found Plumpton guilty of “committing a grievous act of violence” in two occasions during the match. It fined him €300 and suspended him for two matches for each of those two occasions.

That means that Plumpton is suspended for four league matches and fined €600 with immediate effect.

The Disciplinary Commissioner added that since Plumpton is a ‘Repeated Offender’ he was also fined a further €400.

San Ġiljan has said it intends to appeal the player’s ban.