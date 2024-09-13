Malta national teams’ head coach Michele Marcolini sacked by Malta FA

Malta national team head coach Michele Marcolini has been sacked from his post of national teams’ head coach, the MFA said in a statement on Friday.

Marcolini was installed in his job in January 2022 to fill the void left by Devis Mangia and his main objective was to lead the national team to promotion in the UEFA Nations League.

While his primary role was to manage the men’s senior national team, he was also responsible for overseeing other national football teams in the MFA setup.

His contract was due to expire on December 31, 2024.

However, the team’s quest to secure the top spot in League D Group 2 suffered a major blow last week after the team were beaten by Moldova 2-0 in Chisinau.

On Tuesday, the team battled to a 1-0 win over Andorra to keep their flickering hopes alive, but that victory proved futile as the Malta FA decided to relieve the Italian from his duties.”

The Malta FA communicates that national team coach Michele Marcolini has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect,” a statement said yesterday.

“The decision was taken following recent performances of the National Team. Mr Marcolini’s contract is due to expire on December 31, 2024.

“Assistant Coach Davide Mandelli has also been relieved of his duties.

“The Association thanked both coaches for their professional contribution throughout their tenure with the national teams. Further announcements on filling the vacant positions will be made in due course following the next Executive Board meeting.

Malta’s next match in the UEFA Nations League is on October 13 when they face group favourites Moldova in a decisive clash at the National Stadium.