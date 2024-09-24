Davide Mazzotta appointed as new interim Malta coach

The Malta Football Association have appointed Davide Mazzotta as the new national team coach on interim basis, the local governing body of football announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Mazzotta fills the void left by Michele Marcolini who was sacked from the post earlier this month after disappointing results in the UEFA Nations League.

President Bjorn Vassallo announced the decision to appoint Mazzotta during an Executive Committee meeting held on Tuesday afternoon.

Mazzotta is a familiar face with the MFA set-up as the Italian formed part of Devis Mangia’s backroom staff during the latter’s stint as national teams’ head coach.

The Italian coach boasts some impressive experiences in his career having been part of Antonio Conte’s backroom staff at English Premier League giants Chelsea.

Mazzotta took the role of assistant coach with Mangia and when the latter was dismissed in September 2022 he was handed the reins of the team for the friendly against Israel and led the side to a 2-1 victory.

That turned out to be Mazzotta’s only game in charge of the national team as in November 2022, Gilbert Agius was promoted as interim national coach.

Mazzotta worked with Agius and Alessandro Zinnari for the friendlies against Greece and Ireland.

When Michele Marcolini took over as national coach in January 2023, Mazzotta formed part of his technical staff.

Last August, Mazzotta left his role with the Malta FA after accepting an offer from Serie B side Salernitana to form part of their coaching staff.

But his stint in Italy has come to an end as Mazzotta has agreed to return in Maltese football as interim national coach and will be in charge of the team’s upcoming crucial Nations League matches against Moldova, on October 13, and Andorra the following month.