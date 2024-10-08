Malta-Turkmenistan friendly called off due to visitors’ travelling problems

Malta’s friendly international match against Turkmenistan has been cancelled after the visiting side was denied permission to travel by its own government.

Malta was due to face Turkmeninstan on Thursday at the Ta’ Qali National Stadium, but the Malta Football Association said on Tuesday that the match has been called off because the Turkmenistan FA was unable to secure the necessary authorisation from the country’s authorities to travel to Malta.

“The Malta FA has been forced to cancel the international friendly match scheduled for Thursday 10th October, 2024 due to difficulties faced by the Turkmenistan FA in obtaining the necessary authorisations from their country’s authorities to travel to Malta,” the Malta FA said in s statement.

“The international match had been approved by FIFA, UEFA and the Asian Football Confederation, which have all sought to intervene to unblock the impasse without success.

“The Malta FA would like to thank the Malta Ministry for Foreign Affairs for its active assistance through diplomatic channels throughout the process.”

The Malta FA said that it had adjusted the national programme of the coming days in order to prepare in the best way possible in view of the crucial UEFA Nations League match on Sunday against Moldova.

As regards the situation for fans who purchased tickets to attend the Turkmenistan match, the MFA said: “Meanwhile, spectators who had already purchased their tickets for the match on Thursday may opt to either be refunded or to exchange the ticket with another for the match against Moldova on Sunday,” the MFA said.

“Any queries should be addressed to tickets@mfa.com.mt.”

Since the UEFA Nations League D is composed of two groups of three, in its other available matchday Malta had to play a non-European national team that was not engaged in competitive fixtures.

“The Association invites the general public to rally behind the team for the encounter against Moldova on Sunday, 13th October at 6.00pm in Ta’ Qali.”