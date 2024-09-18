Watch: Totò Schillaci, hero of Italy’s 1990 World Cup, dies aged 59

Italia 90 star Salvatore ‘Totò’ Schillaci has passed away at the age of 59 following a brave battle with colon cancer, reports confirm on Wednesday morning.

Schillaci had been diagnosed with colon cancer back in 2022, revealing his illness a year later in January 2023. He had been admitted to hospital on September 7 and had reportedly been in a stable condition.

The former striker was best known to the international community for his starring role in the 1990 World Cup, where he finished as the tournament’s top goalscorer with a tally of six.

Starring alongside Roberto Baggio and later Gianluca Vialli, Schillaci found the net twice in the group stage against Austria and Czechoslovakia, before going on to score in the round of 16, quarter-final, sem-final and third place play-off against England.

As well as his Golden Boot, he also picked up the Golden Ball, confirming his place as the best player at Italia 90.

Born on December 1, 1964, Schillaci started his football formation in the youth ranks of AMAT Palermo and in 1982 he moved to Messina.

At Messina he helped the team to two promotions to the Italian Serie B.

His performances were noticed by Italian giants Juventus who secure his services in 1989 where he spent three seasons.

During his spell in Turin he helped Juventus to win the Coppa Italia and the UEFA Cup in season 1989-90.

In 1992, he moved to Inter but his spell in Milan was hampered by a series of injuries and two years later he left Italy and head to Japan where he joined Jubilo Iwata.

In Japan he managed to win the league title in 1997 but then decided to end his career as a player in 1999.

Schillaci finished with 120 apperances in the Italian Serie A, scoring 37 goals.