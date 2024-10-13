Watch: Teuma’s last-gasp penalty earns Malta crucial win over Moldova

National team assured of a top-two finish in Group 2 to keep alive promotion hopes

MALTA 1

Teuma 87 pen.,

MOLDOVA 0

MALTA

H. Bonello, K. Shaw (90 L. Tabone), G. Mentz (90 Z. Muscat), J. Borg, M. Guillaumier, J. Mbong, T. Buhagiar (46 B. Tuma), T. Teuma, R. Camenzuli, L. Montebello (46 K. Reid), P. Mbong (71 A. Satariano).

MOLDOVA

D. Celeadnic, D. Marandici (46 M. Cojocaru), V. Mudrac, A. Craciun, S. Platica, V. Rata (87 V. Postolachi), V. Baboglo, A. Ionita (77 V. Stina), M. Caimacov, V. Damascan (56 D. Mandricenco).

Referee: John Brooks.

Yellow cards Shaw, Reabciuk, Cojocaru, Caimacov, J. Mbong.

Missed penalty: Teuma 90+.

Davide Mazzotta enjoyed a dream start as interim Malta coach as the national team secured a crucial victory over group leaders Moldova to keep alive their hopes of promotion in the UEFA Nations League.

Teddy Teuma grabbed the winner in the first minute of stoppage time when he converted a penalty to lift the national team to top spot in Group 2, level with Moldova on six points, and assure themselves a top-two finish in the group.

However, it could have been much better for the home side when they had a second penalty in the third minute of stoppage time. But this time Teuma blasted the ball over to deny an opportunity for the national team to move level on goal difference with the Moldovans who had won the first match in Chisinau 2-0.

Still, it was a very encouraging performance from the home side who after a slow start managed to enjoy the majority of possession and had the best chances to take all three points.

Basil Tuma had a fine debut for Malta as a second-half substitute as his direct running created a lot of danger in the Moldovan defence and he managed to win the match-winning penalty.

Now, Malta’s fate in the group will be decided next month when they host Andorra in a must-win match and will hope Moldova fails to beat the same Andorra to secure top spot in the group.

Should Moldova beat Andorra, Malta will still have another opportunity to secure a historic promotion.

Being one of the second-placed team in the division, Malta will advance to the promotion play-offs against the two best-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C home-and-away over two legs on March 26 and 31, 2026.

Mazzotta handed a full debut to defender Gabriel Mentz and winger TrentBuhagiar.

Mentz played in a three-man defence alongside Kurt Shaw and Jean Borg. On the other hand, Buhagiar was positioned just behind Luke Montebello, the team’s central striker.

Moldova enjoyed a commanding start to the match as they enjoyed long spells of possession with the home side trying to close all avenues towards Henry Bonello’s goal.

As the minutes passed, Malta started to move more into Moldova’s half and recorded the first shot on target of the match on 21 minutes.

Kurt Shaw stole possession outside Moldova’s penalty box and the Hibs midfielder hit a low shot that was well blocked by the Moldova goalkeeper.

Four minutes later it was Shaw’s defensive partner Mentz who threatened with a dipping header but the ball just finished over the bar.

On 31 minutes Teddy Teuma’s delivery from a free-kick almost surprised the visitors as Moldova goalkeeper Dumitru Celeadnic only managed to pick up the ball after two attempts before Guillaumier could prod home.

Moldova threatened ten minutes from the break when Shaw was outmuscled in midfield with the ball falling to Vitalie Damascan whose low shot was blocked by Bonello.

The visitors almost snatched the lead in first-half stoppage time when Reabciuk’s delivery picked Ionita inside the area and his effort just missed the upright.

On the restart, Mazzotta effected a double change as Basil Tuma was given his first senior start when he replaced Buhagiar while Kemar Reid came on for Montebello.

After the break, the home side started to show more attacking verve and on 50 minutes, Moldova goalkeeper Celeadnic was at his best to palm away Teuma’s delivery that looked destined to finish into the net.

Seven minutes later, Teuma lined up another shot but lost his balance just before pulling the trigger and Celeadnic easily saved.

Malta continued to ramp up the pressure on the Moldova defence, particularly to the continuous running of Tuma and Reid, but were still unable to create huge scoring opportunities due to some poor decision making in the final third of the pitch.

Five minutes from time, Malta were awarded a penalty when Reid anticipated the onrushing Celeadnic with the ball falling to Tuma who was upended by Baboglo and from the spot Teuma sent Celeadnic the wrong way to the delight of the home fans.

There was more drama as in stoppage time Malta were awarded a second penalty when Alex Satariano’s shot was handled by Moldova’s Mandricenco inside the area but this time Teuma blasted the ball over.

But still at the final whistle the national team players were greeted by a standing ovation from the Malta fans present after witnessing a very encouraging performance that bodes well for the future.