Watch: Katryna Esposito loses to world champion despite fighting display at Paris Olympics

Katryna Esposito put on a fighting performance on her Olympic debut but still was not enough to overcome Mongolian judoka Bavuudorjiin Baasankhüü in the round of 32 at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.
Esposito was making her debut in the -48kg class at the Olympics but she looked unfazed by the daunting challenge of facing Baasankhuu, a gold medallist at the World Judo Championships in Abu Dhabi this year.
In fact, Esposito took a very aggressive approach throughout the bout and despite conceding a wazari in the opening stages she continued to try and upset her opponent.
Esposito’s attacking tactics forced Baasankhuu to commit two successive infringements, which put the Mongolian just one yellow card away from suffering a shock defeat.
However, as the minutes passed, Baasankhuu used all her experience to strike late on with a second wazari to take the contest via an ippon.
The final result hit hard Esposito who was seen leaving the tatami in tears but can still feel proud of her performance against one of the world’s leading fighters in her class.
World Cup News
-
FIFA World Cup/ 5 days ago
Rights groups demand release of jailed Qatar World Cup ex-staffer
Human rights groups on Wednesday called for the release of Abdullah Ibhais, a former...
-
FIFA World Cup/ 2 weeks ago
New Jersey governor says 2026 World Cup will be ‘incredibly safe’
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Sunday promised the 2026 World Cup will be...
-
FIFA World Cup/ 3 months ago
Saudi oil giant Aramco agrees major FIFA sponsorship deal
Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant Aramco and world football governing body FIFA on Thursday...
-
FIFA World Cup/ 4 months ago
Son scores but Thailand hold South Korea in World Cup qualifier
Son Heung-min scored but South Korea were held 1-1 at home by Thailand in...