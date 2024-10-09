Ex-Valletta goalkeeper Guarnone hospitalised after suffering serious injury in Serie D match

Former Valletta FC and Birkirkara goalkeeper 5t was rushed to the intensive care unit of an Italian hospital on Sunday after suffering a serious injury in a Serie D match, Italian media reported.

Guarnone is in a stable condition, according to reports.

Guarnone suffered the injury after he collided with an opposing player during his team’s 1-0 win over Vado.

The Italian goalkeeper, who came through the youth ranks of AC Milan, was immediately rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery and was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit.

Guarnone joined Vogherese this season after ending his stint in Maltese football last summer after parting ways with Valletta FC following their relegation to the Challenge League.

The Italian shot-stopper spent the majority of the past four years in Malta where he first played for Birkirkara before he moved to Valletta. In 2023, he moved to Bulgaria where he played for Etar before returning to the Capital club last January where he made 16 appearances.

Guarnone’s former clubs Valletta FC and Birkirkara FC issued a statement to send a message of courage to Guarnone.

“Alessandro Guarnone you’re in our prayers. Keep strong…all Valletta Football Club is behind you,” the Challenge League club in a statement.

On their part, Birkirkara said: “Everyone at Birkirkara FC is thinking of you, Alessandro Guarnone, and sending our strength and support during this challenging time. We look forward to seeing you back in top form soon. Stay strong!”