Former veteran sports journalist Mario Meli dies aged 84

Veteran sports journalist Mario Meli passed away on Monday aged 84.
Meli is one of the pioneers of sports journalism in Malta as he enjoyed a very long career that spanned over 53 years.
For many years, Mario Meli worked at the Public Broadcasting Services both in radio and television but was also active in the printing media too. In fact, he worked in several publications such as Panorama Sports and Arena Sportiva.
In addition to his journalism work, Meli was also a football referee for many years, bringing his expertise and passion to the field in a different capacity.
His commitment to sports extended beyond reporting, as he held influential roles within various sports organizations, including his leadership as President of the Giochi Senza Frontiere committee during the events hosted in Malta in the 1990s.
During his career, Meli was also involved in sports administration as he held roles with the Malta Cycling Federation as well as the Malta Sports Journalist Association.
He was the founding member of the Malta Masters Football Association in 2013 and was recognised for his services to the association in 2022.
Meli ended his sports journalistic career in 2015.
